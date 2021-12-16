Ayden Police Department hosts annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - With Christmas a little over a week away, many adults are out buying last-second Christmas gifts.

Meanwhile, a group of kids got the chance to participate in the Ayden Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

Thanks to donations from the community, twenty children were given $400 to spend money on gifts for themselves and family members at Walmart.

The annual event is a tradition that the Ayden Police Department has been carrying out since the mid-90s.

It is a tradition that chief Chris Forehand says is even more important during times like these.

“It feels great to know that we are doing something positive,” Forehand said. “There is a lot of negativity out there about law enforcement. This is something that puts us in a good light and we need that.”

Cpl. Jenny Clark says the shopping spree tradition meant the world to former Ayden Police Department Police Chief Barry Stanley. He passed away in May and the department hopes to continue this tradition in his name for years to come.

“This is the first year in a long, long time that we’ve done it without him. It just means a lot that we were able to take in more kids than we have ever. It feels like he is here in spirit even though he’s not here anymore... that we’re able to honor him still.”

