Aces for Autism receives $2-million donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local non profit is sharing details of a massive donation to its organiation.

Aces for Autism said that it’s received a $2-million donation from longtime supporters Ron and Rose Bowen.

The organization which has a treatment and educational center focused on helping families impacted by autism said the money will go towards the Ron and Rose Bowen Family Autism Campus.

Officials said that campus will house a fully diagnostic and therapeutic clinic and a non-traditional school for kids with autism and other special needs.

