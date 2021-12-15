Advertisement

VIDEO: Police search for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte

Police are looking for a silver Honda Fit, believed to have been the car involved in the incident on Driftwood Drive
Police searching for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte
Police searching for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a brutal assault and kidnapping that was captured on a Ring.com camera early Wednesday in east Charlotte.

Police are looking for a silver Honda Fit, believed to have been the car involved in the incident on Driftwood Drive.

Officers responded to a welfare check around 7:20 a.m.

Police said they spoke to a resident who showed them footage captured on their video doorbell.

The video shows a person being violently attacked around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A person was seen trying to get away and find help but was then grabbed, thrown to the ground and assaulted.

Police said a person was then dragged toward a car parked in the road, which was last seen traveling toward Albemarle Road.

Officers said they believe the person assaulted and kidnapped needs immediate medical treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of either person is asked to call 911 immediately or Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
This busy highway is closed in both directions.
U.S. 70 re-opens in Carteret County after deputies “investigate a situation”
Adam Carey
Former Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire
Jeremy Staten
U.S. Marshals looking for leads to man wanted in Lenoir County
Application period for HOPE rent and utility help program closing Dec. 17

Latest News

Police say the shooting happened at an apartment here on Saturday.
Police charge shooting victim for knocking over pregnant woman
TILLIS: $266.2 million coming to North Carolina bases with National Defense Authorization Act approval
Medicaid now certifies kids for free lunch in 8 more states
Former Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire
Former Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire
Highway 11 backup
Northbound lanes of Highway 11 reopen