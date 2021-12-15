TILLIS: $266.2 million coming to North Carolina bases with National Defense Authorization Act approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of millions of dollars are headed to North Carolina military bases after Congress approved the National Defense Authorization Act.

The U.S. Senate passed the compromise bill, 89-10, which now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Sen. Thom Tillis’ office says Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point will receive the bulk of the $266.2 million heading to installations in the state.

Camp Lejeune, Water Treatment Plant Replacement - $64.2 million

Camp Lejeune, II MEF Operations Center Replacement - $42.2 million

Cherry Point, Aircraft Maintenance Hangar - $57.9 million

Cherry Point, F-35 Flightline Utilities Modernization - $30 million

Cherry Point, F-35 Sustainment Center - $10 million

Cherry Point, ATC Tower and Airfield Operations - $18.7 million

New River, Maintenance Hangar - $13.3 million

New River Aircraft Maintenance Hangar Addition/Alterations - $2.7 million

Tillis, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said service members and civilian workers will receive a 2.7% pay raise.

“I was proud to lead multiple successful bipartisan efforts, including providing a pay raise for our service members and expanded options to improve the lives of military families,” said Tillis.

The act also increases parental leave to 12 weeks for all service members for the birth, adoption, or foster care placement of a child, while giving civilian employees two weeks of bereavement leave upon the death of a child.

