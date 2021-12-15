Teacher of the Week: Renee Foley from Graham A. Barden Elementary School

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for December 15 is Renee Foley from Graham A. Barden Elementary School.

Foley is a third grade teacher. She says her love for working with children began in high school when she had the opportunity to take a class that doubled as a preschool. She says she got to work with a specific preschooler, create lesson plans and teach group lessons.

Foley says her experience in high school prompted her to attend Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania for Elementary Education with a minor in exceptionalities. After graduating college, she became a building substitute for a school district in Pennsylvania before moving to Stafford, Virginia for her first teaching position.

As a military wife, Foley relocated to Havelock and secured a position teaching third grade in Craven County. She says she loves her co-workers, class and job. She says, “I feel blessed to have worked with so many amazing students/educators that have helped shape my life for the better.”

Foley says her goal in the classroom is to allow students to know that mistakes are okay because they are going to help us learn and to keep a positive attitude.

The person who nominated Mrs. Foley wrote, “I would like to nominate Renee Foley, a third grade teacher at Graham A Barden.

Mrs. Foley is dedicated to making her children succeed in class. This is the first year my child really loves going to school and I feel like having a great teacher is the main reason.

She has built a relationship with me as a parent, as well, by sending me positive feedback on my child’s behavior and grades in the classroom. She has never sent me a negative report on my chil, which is a big deal to me because this is the first year that my child has been in a school that a teacher has not done that. Being an early childhood education teacher myself, I feel like this makes a positive impact on the child’s life and success in school.

Mrs. Foley deserves to be recognized for all her hard work, positive attitude and the difference she has made in mine and my child’s life.”

Congratulations Mrs. Foley!

The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

