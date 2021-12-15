Advertisement

State Highway Patrol Trooper shot during pursuit in Yancey County

Trooper Kevin Glenn
Trooper Kevin Glenn(NC Highway Patrol)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -NC Highway Patrol says a member of the State Highway Patrol was shot while assisting another law enforcement agency during a vehicle pursuit in Yancey County which is northeast of Asheville.

Highway Patrol says the shooting occurred around 4:25 p.m. as they were preparing to deploy a tire deflation device near the area of US 19 and Newdale Church Rd. in Yancey County.

Trooper Kevin Glenn, a nine-year veteran assigned to Mitchell County, was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is not still on the run and there is no believed threat to the public at this time.

