SBI releases identities of three people involved in Pender Co. deputy-involved shooting

The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation released the names of three people involved in a deputy-involved shooting in Pender County.

According to the SBI, Pender County deputies Grant Simme and John Dragocastano fired their weapons during the shooting Tuesday. Kevin Glenn Swinson, 45, has been identified as the man fatally shot during the incident.

According to Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler, deputies were attempting to serve a domestic violence protective order in the Canetuck community when they encountered an armed subject and a shooting occurred.

The armed subject died as a result of the shooting. The sheriff’s office says no deputies were injured in the incident.

Officials say that Simme and Dragocastano will be placed on leave per protocol while the SBI investigates the case.

