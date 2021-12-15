Advertisement

Police charge shooting victim for knocking over pregnant woman

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man who was shot ten days ago has been charged with breaking into an apartment and knocking over a pregnant woman.

Officers say after consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, the shooting of Mitchell Cobb has been ruled justified and no charges will be filed against the person who shot him.

It happened on December 4th at Paramount 3800 Apartments.

Police said witnesses told them Cobb, who was in a previous relationship with one of the occupants, forced his way into an apartment, knocked over and pushed the pregnant woman, and then assaulted another woman.

People inside the apartment told officers that Cobb threatened to kill everyone inside, and was shot by one of the people in the apartment as he walked aggressively toward them.

Cobb has been charged with breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, two counts of assault on a female, and communicating threats.

The man turned himself in Wednesday morning to the Pitt County jail.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
This busy highway is closed in both directions.
U.S. 70 re-opens in Carteret County after deputies “investigate a situation”
Adam Carey
Former Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire
Jeremy Staten
U.S. Marshals looking for leads to man wanted in Lenoir County
Application period for HOPE rent and utility help program closing Dec. 17

Latest News

Greenville Citgo robbery
Greenville police asking for help finding person of interest in robbery
TILLIS: $266.2 million coming to North Carolina bases with National Defense Authorization Act approval
Deangelo Joyner
Armed career criminal sentenced to 15 years for possessing firearm
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’