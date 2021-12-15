Police charge shooting victim for knocking over pregnant woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man who was shot ten days ago has been charged with breaking into an apartment and knocking over a pregnant woman.

Officers say after consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, the shooting of Mitchell Cobb has been ruled justified and no charges will be filed against the person who shot him.

It happened on December 4th at Paramount 3800 Apartments.

Police said witnesses told them Cobb, who was in a previous relationship with one of the occupants, forced his way into an apartment, knocked over and pushed the pregnant woman, and then assaulted another woman.

People inside the apartment told officers that Cobb threatened to kill everyone inside, and was shot by one of the people in the apartment as he walked aggressively toward them.

Cobb has been charged with breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, two counts of assault on a female, and communicating threats.

The man turned himself in Wednesday morning to the Pitt County jail.

