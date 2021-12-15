Pitt County interim county manager appointed

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has appointed an interim county manager.

The Pitt County Office of Public Information says Janis Gallagher has been appointed as Pitt County interim county manager, effective Dec. 15th.

Gallagher succeeds Scott Elliott, who is retiring after more than 20 years of service.

The office says Gallagher served as county attorney since 2008, following her appointment to assistant county attorney in 1998. As interim county manager, she is now in charge of day-to-day operations of county government, working with the Pitt County Board of Commissioners.

It says Gallagher is also responsible for managing and coordinating the implementation of the board’s policies and directives. The interim manager serves as budget officer and oversees the budget which supports more than 21 departments and agencies.

“The board of commissioners has the utmost confidence in Ms. Gallagher’s ability to manage and lead the county moving forward,” Mike Fitzpatrick, Pitt County Board of Commissioners chairman said.

Gallagher says she is looking forward to continuing to work with the board, management team, and departments “to serve Pitt County during this transition.”

More information can be found by contacting the county manager’s office at 252-902-2950.

