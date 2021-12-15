Advertisement

Pilot killed in La. helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic

The pilot who died in a helicopter crash on I-10 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge has been...
The pilot who died in a helicopter crash on I-10 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge has been identified.(LSP/DOTD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have identified the pilot of a helicopter that crashed onto I-10 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge.

The St. Charles Parish Coroner identified the man as 42-year-old Joshua Hawley, from Livingston Parish.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 14, Hawley’s Bell 407 chopper clipped an Entergy transmission line and crashed onto the eastbound side of the spillway near mile marker 212.

Hawley was the only person on board the flight from Baton Rouge to New Orleans Lakefront Airport, officials say.

Hawley was a father of three children, all under eight years old.

Hawley became a pilot in 2014, according to his social media accounts, after working on planes for 14 years. He started his own flight school, Airspeed Flight Services, in Baton Rouge in 2016.

In 2019, WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge caught one of Hawley’s choppers flying over Healing Place Church dropping eggs for the annual Easter Egg Drop.

Hawley also briefly worked as a paramedic for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Baton Rouge for just over four years.

Witnesses say the chopper was flying low and fast before a fiery explosion engulfed the interstate.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Bonnet Carre Spillway will be closed in both directions for a period of time on Sunday for Entergy crews to make repairs to the damaged infrastructure.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
This busy highway is closed in both directions.
U.S. 70 re-opens in Carteret County after deputies “investigate a situation”
Adam Carey
Former MARSOC Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire
Jeremy Staten
U.S. Marshals looking for leads to man wanted in Lenoir County
(Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
Beaufort County man wins $1 million lottery prize

Latest News

Residents stand amid their homes damaged by a gasoline truck that overturned and exploded in...
Haiti in mourning after tanker fireball that killed 75
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes in the area due to low...
LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
Fishing vessel Bald Eagle II
Fishing vessel that ran aground near Duck refloated, to be repaired
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Severe winds, weather in Midwest
Greene County four-way stop
Greene County intersection to become four-way stop