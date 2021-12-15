Pet of the Week: Tinder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has the perfect match for you to swipe right on!

Tinder is a 3-month-old shepherd mix. Her favorite things are eating, playing with toys and her siblings.

One of her identifying features is her ears. Volunteers say it will be the first thing you fall in love with.

The humane society is accepting adoption applications to meet Tinder. they are reminding everyone that puppies take a lot of training and patience, so keep in mind the commitment and make sure it fits into your lifestyle.

