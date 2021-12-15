Advertisement

Operation Santa Claus wraps up

Operation Santa Claus
Operation Santa Claus(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Staff members from Eastern Carolina schools are preparing to help kids have a merry Christmas this year.

Counselors and social workers with Pitt County Schools picked up toys for kids and families in need from the Greenville Fire Department Wednesday.

Firefighters and the Salvation Army spent much of the last month collecting toys as part of the annual Operation Santa Claus campaign.

Thousands of toys were organized by age group and school employees were able to pick out personalized selections for each child. Social worker Kim Anderson says it makes a huge difference for families during the holidays.

Firefighters have hosted the campaign for over three decades now.

