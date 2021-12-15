Advertisement

Onslow County spends $5 million on affordable housing

By Deric Rush
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Board of Commissioners has voted to support an affordable housing project that they hope will help many county residents.

The project will bring a new 82-unit development to the Jacksonville Commons with the potential to increase the number of units to 180.

The board of commissioners voted to use $5 million of the $38 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act on the project.

“There’s not always enough housing and we’re in a housing crunch now, but the affordable housing is really tough,” Tim Foster, Onslow County Board of Commissioners vice-chairman said.

There is an estimated 2,100-unit deficit in affordable housing across Onslow County.

Foster explained the importance of putting the new housing project in Jacksonville Commons.

The board says housing prices on this project and others will be based on the average income in the county, which will include hourly wage workers and those on a fixed income.

