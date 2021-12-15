Onslow County spends $5 million on affordable housing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Board of Commissioners has voted to support an affordable housing project that they hope will help many county residents.

The project will bring a new 82-unit development to the Jacksonville Commons with the potential to increase the number of units to 180.

The board of commissioners voted to use $5 million of the $38 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act on the project.

“There’s not always enough housing and we’re in a housing crunch now, but the affordable housing is really tough,” Tim Foster, Onslow County Board of Commissioners vice-chairman said.

There is an estimated 2,100-unit deficit in affordable housing across Onslow County.

Foster explained the importance of putting the new housing project in Jacksonville Commons.

“It’s right in the center of activity. Schools, parks, medical, and transit. It’s going to be very nice. Nice apartments and housing that’s going to go there and it’s great to be able to have affordable housing that is beautiful and walk-in, and people are proud to be a part of [it].”

The board says housing prices on this project and others will be based on the average income in the county, which will include hourly wage workers and those on a fixed income.

