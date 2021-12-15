Advertisement

North Carolina native Curry becomes NBA 3-point king

Curry set record against the Knicks in a road victory
Fans and members of the media take pictures as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms...
Fans and members of the media take pictures as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stephen Curry became the NBA’s career leader for 3-pointers and scored 22 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks.

Curry made his 2,974th 3-pointer with 7:33 left in the first quarter, followed by a lengthy celebration inside Madison Square Garden.

The Warriors limited the Knicks to 36% shooting while improving the NBA’s best record to 23-5. Jordan Poole had 19 points and nine rebounds, going 13 for 13 on free throws to overcome a 3-for-11 night from the field.

Julius Randle scored 31 points for the short-handed Knicks.

