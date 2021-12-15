Advertisement

NCEL 12-14-2021

NCEL 12-14-2021
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
This busy highway is closed in both directions.
U.S. 70 re-opens in Carteret County after deputies “investigate a situation”
Adam Carey
Former Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire
Jeremy Staten
U.S. Marshals looking for leads to man wanted in Lenoir County
Application period for HOPE rent and utility help program closing Dec. 17

Latest News

“Look at those Lights” Day 2 Winner
Expert recommends shipping Christmas packages by Dec. 15th
Expert recommends shipping Christmas packages by Dec. 15th
NCEL 12-14-21
NCEL 12-14-21
State Highway Patrol Trooper shot during pursuit in Yancey County