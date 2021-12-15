Advertisement

Nash County deputies looking for missing teen who didn’t come home after school

Zy’Maria Vinson
Zy’Maria Vinson(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teen who didn’t come home after school Tuesday.

Deputies say 14-year-old Zy’Maria Vinson of Middlesex was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue polo shirt. She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 150 pounds.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it is following up on several leads, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with any information on Vinson’s whereabouts id asked to call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-1510 or the Twin County Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.

