Morehead City announces new police chief

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Morehead City announced its new chief of police Tuesday.

David Kelly was announced as the new police chief of Morehead City at the town’s scheduled board meeting. He was chosen from a pool of more than 30 applicants from across the country as the town looked for a successor to chief Bernette Morris.

The Town of Morehead City says Kelly has over 30 years of local, state, and international police experience, beginning his career in 1991 as a patrol officer with the Goldsboro Police Department and later, detective and sergeant.

“I am excited to welcome David as an integral part of our leadership team with the Town of Morehead City, and look forward to the department growing in new and innovative ways with him at the helm,” Ryan Eggleston, Morehead City city manager.

The town says that in 2006, Kelly began working for the U.S. State Department as a contractor. He was the deputy contingent commander in Afghanistan until 2009 when he was hired by NC State University’s police department where he served most of his time as major.

We’re told Kelly and his wife have four sons and six grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.