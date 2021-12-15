Advertisement

Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas

Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.

In the production shortage turned promotion, participants register on a special website and this Friday and Saturday, Kraft will pick up to 18,000 winners.

People will be able to submit receipts for ingredients used in some other type of holiday treat and get reimbursed up to $20.

Kraft says it saw demand for its Philadelphia Cream Cheese spike 18 percent last year as more people baked at home.

That demand remained steady throughout 2021, helping to fuel the shortage going on now.

Kraft says it’s pumping money into production and hopes to make enough cream cheese for everyone who wants it soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
This busy highway is closed in both directions.
U.S. 70 re-opens in Carteret County after deputies “investigate a situation”
Adam Carey
Former Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire
Jeremy Staten
U.S. Marshals looking for leads to man wanted in Lenoir County
(Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
Beaufort County man wins $1 million lottery prize

Latest News

The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI releases identities of three people involved in Pender Co. deputy-involved shooting
Mitchell Cobb turned himself in Wednesday morning.
Police charge shooting victim for knocking over pregnant woman
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
Trooper Kevin Glenn
State Highway Patrol trooper shot during chase in Yancey County