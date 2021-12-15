Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cool nights, but dry days keep getting warmer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A sprawling ridge of high pressure along the east coast will slowly slide offshore late week into the weekend. The shift offshore will bring a southwest wind to eastern North Carolina Thursday through Saturday with temps jumping back into the 70s. It will remain dry through Saturday, but a front will change that late Saturday night into early Sunday.

A cold front will arrive on Sunday bringing cooler air along with a few showers. Highs will drop to the mid 50s Sunday into early next week as the winds turn back to the north. The moderate-severe drought wont get much help on Sunday with rain totals likely staying below 0.25″.

Tonight

Moonlit and cool. Low of 43°. Wind Calm.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 72°. Wind SW 7-12. Overnight low: 51°.

Friday

Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High of 74°. Wind SW 10-15. Overnight low: 58°.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.