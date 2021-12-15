Advertisement

Hurricanes game in Minnesota postponed

Four more players test positive for COVID-19
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Carolina Hurricanes became the latest NHL club to be hit with a coronavirus outbreak.

Four more players were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. That prompted the postponement of their game against the Minnesota Wild.

The Hurricanes are the fourth team this season to have games postponed due to an outbreak. The Calgary Flames had three games postponed this week. Eleven teams have been affected by at least one postponement.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
This busy highway is closed in both directions.
U.S. 70 re-opens in Carteret County after deputies “investigate a situation”
Adam Carey
Former Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire
Jeremy Staten
U.S. Marshals looking for leads to man wanted in Lenoir County
Application period for HOPE rent and utility help program closing Dec. 17

Latest News

Fans and members of the media take pictures as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms...
North Carolina native Curry becomes NBA 3-point king
Williamson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett had 18 and a career-high 11 assists, and Tre Jones...
Duke men’s hoops cruises past SCSU
WITN Sports Spotlight 12-14-21
Pepsi sports spotlight 12-14-21
Tarboro's Tobias Joyner Pepsi Sports Spotlight after being named state football championship...
Sports Spotlight: Tarboro’s Tobias Joyner adds to family legacy with two state championship game MVP awards in the same year