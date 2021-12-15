Advertisement

Greenville police asking for help finding person of interest in robbery

Greenville Citgo robbery
Greenville Citgo robbery(Greenville Police Department Facebook page)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police detectives are asking for help finding a person of interest in a reported assault and robbery that took place at a gas station.

The Greenville Police Department says the robbery occurred on Dec. 5th at the Citgo on 500 S. Memorial Dr. They say they want to speak with the man.

Police say the victim was reportedly assaulted and robbed of cash. They were not seriously injured.

Anyone who may know something about the robbery or the identity of the person of interest is asked to call Detective Vaughan at (252) 329-3438 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

