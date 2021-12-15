Advertisement

Greene County intersection to become four-way stop

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A busy Eastern Carolina intersection is set to become a four-way stop in just a few days.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing a new traffic pattern and four-way stop at the intersection of Highway 91 and Speights Bridge Road near Walstonburg in Greene County.

Crews will be adding stop signs and pavement marking beginning on Dec. 20th.

Traffic on Highway 91 as of Dec. 15th does not have to stop.

