Fishing vessel that ran aground near Duck refloated, to be repaired

Fishing vessel Bald Eagle II
Fishing vessel Bald Eagle II(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A fishing vessel that became grounded near Duck on Friday has been refloated.

The Coast Guard says the Bald Eagle II was salvaged Wednesday with the help of state and local partners.

It says at 3:10 p.m., the tug boat John Joseph and Ocean Rescue refloated the Bald Eagle II and prepared it to be towed. Shortly after 4 p.m., the vessels began their journey to Newport News, Virginia for repairs.

The Coast Guard said last week that four people were rescued from the disabled fishing vessel on Tuesday off the North Carolina coast.

The vessel had 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel onboard that officials worked to safely remove, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the cause of the grounding is currently under investigation.

