Eastern Carolina organizations support tornado relief efforts

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - After an outbreak of tornadoes ripped through six states this past weekend, organizations across Eastern Carolina are rallying together to help the victims. They said the need for help is high right now ahead of the holidays.

“It’s absolutely important for the children to be able to have something at Christmas time, especially in the wake of all the stuff they’re going through,” Jered Mabe, Sportsmans Wholesale store manager said.

“Knowing that they probably had their trees up, gifts under the tree already and it’s all gone,” Martha’s Mission Manager Ginger Wade added.

Knowing firsthand what it’s like to deal with a natural disaster, Martha’s Mission is working with Sportsmans Wholesale to collect items to deliver to Mayfield, Kentucky.

“This area has been hit by hurricanes and stuff like that. People from all over came here,” donor Lin Jacobson said.

Ghent Sandwich shop in New Bern is also collecting things like sleeping bags, coats, and other basic necessities.

“We’re also accepting diapers and baby wipes. That seems to be the immediate need,” Sandra Collins of Ghent Sandwich Shop said.

It is all in hopes of restoring some normalcy and lifting some spirits to those impacted by the deadly storm.

“They need food and blankets, stuff like that, and they need Christmas, save Christmas!” Wade said.

To help, you can drop off items at the Sportsmans Wholesale store, Martha’s Mission, or Ghent Sandwich shop.

Mabe said officials in Mayfield, Kentucky are requesting baby food and diapers in particular.

