Advertisement

Duke men’s hoops cruises past SCSU

Blue Devils 103, Bulldogs 62
Williamson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett had 18 and a career-high 11 assists, and Tre Jones...
Williamson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett had 18 and a career-high 11 assists, and Tre Jones added 22 points and eight assists, helping No. 1 overall seed Duke avoid an NCAA Tournament upset and edge No. 4-seeded Virginia Tech 75-73
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - AJ Griffin scored 19 points as No. 2 Duke cruised past South Carolina State 103-62.

In 21 minutes of play off the bench, Griffin connected on 7 of 8 shots and tallied four rebounds and four assists. He was one of six Blue Devils to score in double digits. Trevor Keels had 14 points, Joey Baker scored 13 points, and Paolo Banchero had in 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 11 points and Mark Williams had 10 points and three blocks for Duke, which returned to the court after a two-week break for exams.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
This busy highway is closed in both directions.
U.S. 70 re-opens in Carteret County after deputies “investigate a situation”
Adam Carey
Former Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire
Jeremy Staten
U.S. Marshals looking for leads to man wanted in Lenoir County
Application period for HOPE rent and utility help program closing Dec. 17

Latest News

Fans and members of the media take pictures as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms...
North Carolina native Curry becomes NBA 3-point king
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes game in Minnesota postponed
WITN Sports Spotlight 12-14-21
Pepsi sports spotlight 12-14-21
Tarboro's Tobias Joyner Pepsi Sports Spotlight after being named state football championship...
Sports Spotlight: Tarboro’s Tobias Joyner adds to family legacy with two state championship game MVP awards in the same year