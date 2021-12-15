Advertisement

Dawson, Bacot have double-doubles, UNC beats Furman 74-61

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Dawson Garcia scored 20 points and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds, Armando Bacot had his sixth double-double of the season and North Carolina pulled away in the second half to beat Furman 74-61.

Bacot finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Brady Manek scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Caleb Love added 10 points for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have won five games in a row, allowing 63 or fewer over that span after giving up at least 83 points in the previous four.

Alex Hunter led Furman with 21 points. Jalen Slawson added 12 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

Bacot had two dunks and two layups in a decisive 13-2 run early in the second half.

