Advertisement

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Reedy Creek fire officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey says the only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
This busy highway is closed in both directions.
U.S. 70 re-opens in Carteret County after deputies “investigate a situation”
Adam Carey
Former Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire
Jeremy Staten
U.S. Marshals looking for leads to man wanted in Lenoir County
Application period for HOPE rent and utility help program closing Dec. 17

Latest News

The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.
Deadline time for HealthCare.gov coverage that starts Jan. 1
A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Raw: Emergency response at 'Magic Kingdom'
Tinder
Pet of the Week: Tinder
Roving wild hogs are caught on video taking over a Texas neighborhood.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dozens of feral hogs run through Texas neighborhood