Armed career criminal sentenced to 15 years for possessing firearm

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man was sentenced to 15 years in prison as an armed career criminal Wednesday after being found with a stolen firearm in Kill Devil Hills.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on June 8th, 2021, Deangelo Maurice Joyner pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Federal prosecutors say that according to court documents, the 46-year-old Joyner was involved in a hit-and-run in Dare County. He was shortly after pulled over and found with an open container of alcohol and suspected drug paraphernalia, as well as a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine filled with ammunition.

Prosecutors say the gun had been reported stolen from Currituck County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Joyner has many prior violent felony convictions which make him an armed career criminal under felony law.

More on this case can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.