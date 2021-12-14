Washington-Warren Airport awarded $20 million in funding

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington-Warren Airport is receiving $20 million in state funding for economic development plans and infrastructure improvements.

The City of Washington says the awarding comes from a direct line item in recent state appropriations. The Washington-Warren Airport Advisory Board will help the funds be used to bring jobs, safety, and overall economic impact to the city.

The Washington City Council approved an agenda item to accept the state’s funding and terms on Monday.

The city says over the next two years, the funding will help the airport expand in hangar space and the “growing demands in the aerospace and marine industry.” It says instrument landing systems, runway and taxiway lighting, and runway upgrades will improve safety at the airport.

“The availability and access to modern infrastructure is essential to spur jobs in Eastern North Carolina. Tremendous teamwork has gone into making the Washington-Warren Airport project a reality in the state budget,” State Representative Keith Kidwell said.

“These infrastructure upgrades at the airport are vital not only to attract new jobs but also to support growth among Beaufort County’s current manufacturing, boat building and agriculture sectors.”

