U.S. Marshals looking for leads to man wanted in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Marshals are hoping a reward will drum up information on a man wanted by the sheriff’s office in Lenoir County for indecent liberties with a child.

The marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of 24-year-old Jeremy Staten.

Staten is wanted by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office for a crime deputies said happened on June 1, 2017.

Officials said that Staten has connections to Kinston, Nashville, Tennessee, and Mexico. It’s believed he could be living with family or close friends in those areas.

If you have information on Staten, call 1-877-WANTED2.

