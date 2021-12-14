Advertisement

U.S. 70 closed in Carteret County as deputies “investigate a situation”

This is a breaking news story.
This is a breaking news story.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of a busy highway in Carteret County is closed to all traffic as “deputies investigate a situation.”

U.S. 70 is shut down in both directions between McCabe Road and the intersection of Highway 24, just outside of Morehead City.

People are being told to avoid the area, if possible.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire
SBI investigating fatal Pasquotank County fire
Two killed, four hurt in an overnight shooting in Durham.
Police: 2 killed, 4 hurt in Durham shooting
The Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center, better known as the ENCFCC, has...
New food commercialization center takes one step closer to opening
It's time to look at those lights!
“Look at those Lights” Day 1 winner
West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday

Latest News

Adam Carey
Former Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire
Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
FedEx driver charged after Greenville police said he tried to stash packages
Jeremy Staten
U.S. Marshals looking for leads to man wanted in Lenoir County
Road closed sign (Source: KFVS)
Halifax County road closed due to maintenance