Advertisement

Porzingis leads Mavs to 120-96 rout of Hornets

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) guards against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier...
Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) guards against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)(Richard W. Rodriguez | AP)
By Associated Press and Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and Dallas hit a season-high 19 3-pointers as the Mavericks routed the Charlotte Hornets 120-96 to sweep a back-to-back without all-star guard Luka Doncic.

Porzingis led the Mavericks to a 70-43 halftime lead, securing his sixth double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds before the break.

Trey Burke scored a season-high 22 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 off the bench for Dallas.

The Hornets, who opened a six-game road trip, were led by Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. with 20 points each. Rozier played his first game after missing four while in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire
SBI investigating fatal Pasquotank County fire
Two killed, four hurt in an overnight shooting in Durham.
Police: 2 killed, 4 hurt in Durham shooting
The Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center, better known as the ENCFCC, has...
New food commercialization center takes one step closer to opening
Police investigate fatal Jacksonville shooting Saturday night
West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday

Latest News

Terquavion Smith
NC State men fall to #1 Purdue, Farmville Central graduate Smith shines
Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, who outshot Vancouver 29-26. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Canucks beat Hurricanes 2-1, extend win streak to 4 games
UNC men’s hoops gets past Elon despite cold shooting night
Carolina Hurricanes
Aho leads Canes past Oilers Saturday