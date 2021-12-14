Advertisement

Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a child reported missing from Columbus, Georgia, has been found dead and a suspect is in custody.

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. She was found dead in Russell County, Alabama, on Monday night.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, has been charged with capital murder in connection to the case, WTVM reported.

The sheriff said Kamarie’s mother reported the girl missing when she woke up Monday morning at her Bowman Street home in Columbus. Police issued a missing person alert for the child and later canceled it Monday night.

Kamarie Holland was found dead at the suspect’s abandoned home in Phenix City, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor revealed at a press conference Tuesday morning. The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kamarie Holland dead at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Williams was taken into custody at the Bamboo Motel on Opelika Road in Phenix City Monday night. Authorities say he had been there about 30 minutes before the sheriff’s office arrived. Williams is a Phenix City resident, according to officials.

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.(Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)

The child’s cause of death is believed to be asphyxiation, and the sheriff also believes the motive is sex abuse.

It was also revealed that the mother and the suspect knew each other; however, the sheriff says the two were not dating each other.

Williams is also connected to several child abuse cases, according to Taylor. He was previously charged with abusing children in Phenix City and Columbus. He was also a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old in Alaska, but that charge was dropped due to insufficient evidence, the sheriff said.

Williams faces a capital murder charge. Sheriff Taylor said additional charges, including capital murder during kidnapping and rape, are forthcoming.

The investigation is ongoing by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department. He is due in court on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

