“Look at those Lights” Day 2

Vote for your favorite holiday display on the front page of WITN.com
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Are you ready to “Look at those Lights?”

It’s that time of year, and WITN is tracking down creative holiday displays in Eastern Carolina.

We’ve received all your fantastic nominations, and now it’s time to find the merriest and brightest.

Each day this week, WITN News at Sunrise will show you 2 nominees and explain what makes each display special.

Tuesday’s Choice number 1 is on Hilda Road in Jacksonville. They have lights lining the trees and the drive way as Santa and baby Jesus came out of the house for a little while to take their place under the lights. And they had to make sure the Grinch and his dog Max were playing nice, of course. The reindeer standing guard over Santa’s sleigh on the roof and an archway of Christmas lights sits right at the center of it all. The little drummer boy and some angels also made an appearance in this yard’s display. Santa will make another special appearance this Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m.

Choice number 2 is in Hubert - just off the main road on Lucas Lane. The lights in this yard have some pretty cool features. If you drive up and tune into the local Christmas station you can ride along in your car to the lights synced to popular Christmas music. Snowmen are seen having their fun on the Christmas Ferris wheel. Santa hauls gifts down a holly jolly railroad. If you head over to the forest you can find a few salmon and reindeer enjoying the brisk winter water. Jump-roping gingerbread men and a family out ice skating adorn the display - all part of a collection the owners say they have been building for generations.

First-round voting runs until 7 p.m. each day.

Once all finalists are announced, the second round of voting begins and lasts until December 19 at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will be announced on Friday, December 24 on WITN News at 6 p.m.

The grand prize is $300. The runner-up receives $150.

“Look at those Lights” is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

