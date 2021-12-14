Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly tonight; Mostly sunny and mild Wednesday

Temps will ease up to the 70s by late week
By Phillip Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high pressure system responsible for our dry weather will continue to control our weather the next few days. As the system moves slowly east, our winds will gradually change direction. A light north wind Wednesday will become southwesterly Thursday afternoon. You can see the wind direction forecast map for 2pm Thursday below.

First Alert Thursday wind forecast
First Alert Thursday wind forecast(WITN)

Warmer weather will return to the area once the high pressure system slides east over the ocean. Temperatures will rise to the low 70s Thursday and we will add another couple of degree each afternoon into Saturday. The moderate-severe drought will only get worse as our next chance of rain will hold off until Sunday and/or Monday.

Tonight

Moonlit and chilly. Low of 36°. Wind NE 2-5.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High of 66°. Wind N 3-6. Overnight low: 41°.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 72°. Wind SW 7-12. Overnight low: 51°.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire
SBI investigating fatal Pasquotank County fire
Two killed, four hurt in an overnight shooting in Durham.
Police: 2 killed, 4 hurt in Durham shooting
The Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center, better known as the ENCFCC, has...
New food commercialization center takes one step closer to opening
It's time to look at those lights!
“Look at those Lights” Day 1 winner
West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday