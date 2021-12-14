Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly tonight; Mostly sunny and mild Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high pressure system responsible for our dry weather will continue to control our weather the next few days. As the system moves slowly east, our winds will gradually change direction. A light north wind Wednesday will become southwesterly Thursday afternoon. You can see the wind direction forecast map for 2pm Thursday below.

Warmer weather will return to the area once the high pressure system slides east over the ocean. Temperatures will rise to the low 70s Thursday and we will add another couple of degree each afternoon into Saturday. The moderate-severe drought will only get worse as our next chance of rain will hold off until Sunday and/or Monday.

Tonight

Moonlit and chilly. Low of 36°. Wind NE 2-5.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High of 66°. Wind N 3-6. Overnight low: 41°.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 72°. Wind SW 7-12. Overnight low: 51°.

