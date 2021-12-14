Former Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire

NASHVILLE, TN (WITN) - Several men, including a former Marine from Eastern Carolina, are facing federal charges in a murder-for-hire case that resulted in two people being shot to death.

According to Nashville Metropolitan Police in Tennessee, Adam Carey, 30, of Richlands, Erik Maund, 46, of Austin, Texas, Gilead Peled, 47, of Austin, Texas, and Bryon Brockway, 46, of Austin, Texas, are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Maund / Brockway / Peled (Metro Nashville police)

A three-count federal indictment that was unsealed on Monday details what led up to the murders of Holly Williams, 33, and William Lanway, 36, both of Nashville, on March 12, 2020.

William Lanway & Holly Williams (Nashville Metro Police)

Investigators said that during a trip to Nashville to visit a relative in February of 2020, Maund, who is married, reached out to Williams with who he had had a previous relationship with.

Officials said after his visit, Maund received several text messages from Lanway, who had a romantic relationship with Williams. In those messages, investigators said that Lanway demanded money from Maund and threatening to expose his relationship with Williams.

According to officials, Maund hired Carey, Brockway, and Peled to help deal with the extortion threats.

Police said that several actions that included surveillance of Williams and Lanway were launched and that “Carey and others would use everything at their disposal to stop the attempted extortion of Maund.”

On March 12th, investigators said that Maund transferred $150,000 from his bank account to one controlled by Peled.

“On that same day, Brockway and Carey, while armed with firearms, confronted Williams and Lanway in the parking lot of Williams’ apartment complex in West Nashville and murdered Lanway by shooting him multiple times. They then kidnapped Williams and drove her and the body of Lanway to a construction site on Old Hickory Boulevard in West Nashville, where they murdered Williams by shooting her several times. The bodies were then discarded at the construction site and within hours of the murders, the Pinger account used to communicate was deleted and a rental car rented by Brockway was returned,” a press release from police stated.

Since March 11th, the indictment alleges that Maund transferred in excess of $750,000 from his account to one controlled by Peled as payment to the three men for the kidnapping and murders of Williams and Landway.

This is the scene from March 2020. (Metro Nashville police)

All four men were arrested in a multistate roundup on December 10th.

The men face up to life in prison in the case.

Nashville police said that Carey is a former active-duty Marine who served in special operations. In 2018 in Onslow County, Carey was convicted of impersonation of a law enforcement officer surrounding a case where troopers said he used flashing lights on his Dodge Charger to pull over a speeding vehicle. A search of his vehicle found guns, suppressors, and flash bang grenades.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.