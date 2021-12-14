Fire marshal gives Christmas tree safety tips

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas is right around the corner and many people are putting up Christmas trees at home.

Because trees can catch fire and burn quickly, safety is of the utmost importance.

Tony Smart, Winterville fire marshal, says it is important for people to make sure that if they have a real tree in their home, it should have a stand. That way, water can be put in it to keep the tree hydrated. People should also check the water level every day and add more as it is needed.

Smart also tells us it is important to make sure the tree is at least 3 feet from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, and lights.

“We stress to everyone when it comes to Christmas trees -- make sure they are watered. Make sure to use only approved lighting and keep all flames away at least 3 feet.”

Lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections should be replaced. Lit candles should never be used to decorate the tree and Christmas tree lights should always be turned off if no one is around.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.