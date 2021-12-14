FedEx driver charged after Greenville police said he tried to stash packages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A FedEx truck driver is facing charges after police said he stashed dozens of packages he was delivering in the woods.

Greenville Police said that Dontrell Weaver is charged with larceny by employee and littering greater than 500 pounds.

The FedEx driver is accused of dumping dozens of packages from his truck. (Pitt County Sheriff's Office)

Police said that on December 6th, officers got a call from a person at 33 East Apartments who said she watched a FedEx truck dump a load of packages in the parking lot and the driver throw the boxes into nearby woods.

That witness was able to get the license plate number for police.

Police said that packages to 73 different stops were recovered and delivered.

