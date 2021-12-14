Advertisement

Expert recommends shipping Christmas packages by Dec. 15th

PostalAnnex
PostalAnnex(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina shipping business owner says Wednesday is the deadline to get packages shipped in order to make sure they arrive in time for Christmas.

The PostalAnnex in Greenville provides shipping services to all of the major carriers. Owner Robin Taylor says all of them recommend shipping packages by Dec. 15th to make sure they arrive on time for the holiday.

Taylor says shipping later in the week increases the chance of late arrival and could also cause the shipping to be more expensive. She says it’s important to not over-pack items because bigger boxes mean bigger shipping fees.

Taylor also recommends having a professional pack any fragile items to make sure they arrive to their destination safely.

