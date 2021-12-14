ECSU hires new head football coach

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University announced Tuesday they named a new head football coach.

Marcus Hilliard, a former ECSU assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and 2004 alum, will return to the school to lead the Vikings and guide the new era of the program.

He will take over the school’s football program effective January 2022.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Hilliard back at ECSU,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said.

“He was a respected member of the athletic program and helped lead our football program for 13 years, and we welcome him back home to the Vikings. Our students are fortunate to have a coach with a winning record and passion for the game.”

ECSU says Hilliard was nationally recognized by the American Football Coaches Association as the Division II Assistant Coach of the Year.

Hilliard has spent the previous three seasons as the assistant head coach and co-defensive line coordinator at Virginia Union University.

The Goldsboro native spent 14 seasons climbing the ranks at ECSU before his arrival at VUU. The university says during his eight years as defensive coordinator, he produced a combined 16 All-CIAA First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention performers.

I’m excited to be back home and ready to get to work,” Hilliard said.

“This opportunity is not one that I take lightly. The opportunity to impact such a group of talented student-athletes on and off the field is why I wake up and do this job every day. It’s my obligation to every player that puts on that ECSU jersey agreeing to trust the process and join me on this journey. I’m glad to be here and looking forward to restoring ECSU football.”

ECSU says Hilliard was a four-year letterman for the Vikings and the leading tackler for the 5th ranked defense in Division II during the 2002 season. He was also a member of the 2001 All-CIAA Defensive First Team, was a two-time Thomas A. Caldwell recipient for excellence in football (2001-2002) and received the Pepsi-Cola Most Outstanding Football Award in 2003.

Hilliard graduated from ECSU in 2004 with a Bachelor’s Degree in history.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.