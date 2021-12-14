Advertisement

ECSU hires new head football coach

Marcus Hilliard was named head football coach at Elizabeth City State University.
Marcus Hilliard was named head football coach at Elizabeth City State University.(Elizabeth City State University)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University announced Tuesday they named a new head football coach.

Marcus Hilliard, a former ECSU assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and 2004 alum, will return to the school to lead the Vikings and guide the new era of the program.

He will take over the school’s football program effective January 2022.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Hilliard back at ECSU,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said.

ECSU says Hilliard was nationally recognized by the American Football Coaches Association as the Division II Assistant Coach of the Year.

Hilliard has spent the previous three seasons as the assistant head coach and co-defensive line coordinator at Virginia Union University.

The Goldsboro native spent 14 seasons climbing the ranks at ECSU before his arrival at VUU. The university says during his eight years as defensive coordinator, he produced a combined 16 All-CIAA First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention performers.

I’m excited to be back home and ready to get to work,” Hilliard said.

ECSU says Hilliard was a four-year letterman for the Vikings and the leading tackler for the 5th ranked defense in Division II during the 2002 season. He was also a member of the 2001 All-CIAA Defensive First Team, was a two-time Thomas A. Caldwell recipient for excellence in football (2001-2002) and received the Pepsi-Cola Most Outstanding Football Award in 2003.

Hilliard graduated from ECSU in 2004 with a Bachelor’s Degree in history.

