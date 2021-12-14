Eastern Carolina construction company donates toys to kids in hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A construction company is helping to build holiday cheer for kids and their families in the hospital during the holidays.

T. A. Loving Company continued its annual tradition of donating hundreds of Christmas toys and electronics to kids at the Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville Tuesday.

Employees and contractors began the tradition 11 years ago when they were building the children’s hospital and noticed kids watching them work from the hospital’s windows.

On Christmas Eve, patients of all ages and their siblings will get a special visit from Santa’s elves and have their new gifts to play with Christmas morning.

“The little things that you can do for them. How it sparks just a refreshing in them and being able to do that for other little ones and their families... that means more than anything.”

Employees also raised $15,000 for child life specialists to use to make kids’ stays in the hospital more comfortable.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.