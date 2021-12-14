Advertisement

Eastern Carolina construction company donates toys to kids in hospital

T. A. Loving Company donation to Maynard Children's Hospital
T. A. Loving Company donation to Maynard Children's Hospital
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A construction company is helping to build holiday cheer for kids and their families in the hospital during the holidays.

T. A. Loving Company continued its annual tradition of donating hundreds of Christmas toys and electronics to kids at the Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville Tuesday.

Employees and contractors began the tradition 11 years ago when they were building the children’s hospital and noticed kids watching them work from the hospital’s windows.

On Christmas Eve, patients of all ages and their siblings will get a special visit from Santa’s elves and have their new gifts to play with Christmas morning.

Employees also raised $15,000 for child life specialists to use to make kids’ stays in the hospital more comfortable.

