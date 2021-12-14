Advertisement

Beaufort County man wins $1 million lottery prize

(Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
(Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.

Jamea Reed, of Aurora, bought his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from Terry’s Mart on N.C. 33 East in Aurora. He claimed his prize Tuesday at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

The education lottery says Reed had the choice of getting $50,000 over 20 years or the single payment of $600,000. He chose the $600,000 and after taxes, took home $424,509.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says the Millionaire Maker game launched in March with 30 $1 million top prizes. Reed is the 22nd person to win one of the prizes, so 8 remain.

