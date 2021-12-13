Advertisement

Woman celebrates 109th birthday with family and friends

Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in...
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama celebrated her 109th birthday with family and friends this weekend.

The red carpet was rolled out for Carrie Reynolds as she had a special lunch at her favorite restaurant, Captain D’s, according to WTVY.

Reynolds said she felt like she was reliving her sweet 16.

Last year, the family threw her a drive-by parade to social distance due to COVID-19. They say this year they are happy they were able to get together and celebrate a little closer.

“It is truly a blessing, I’ve been knowing her since the 70s and I didn’t have a grandmother around and my family just adopted her as our grandmom and she adopted my kids also,” Juanita Andrews said. “And there’s two special people, she is one of them at 109, and my next one is my dad who turned 105 last Saturday.”

Reynolds has lived through many historical events, including the Spanish Flu, World War I, the Great Depression and World War II.

Her secret to living a long, fulfilled life is “working hard and tending to your business.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal Jacksonville shooting Saturday night
Ex-phone company worker in NC convicted in cellphone scheme
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
Mitchell Adams
Beaufort County drug arrest raises eyebrows
Two killed, four hurt in an overnight shooting in Durham.
Police: 2 killed, 4 hurt in Durham shooting

Latest News

The Jan. 6 House panel released a report detailing questions it has about documents provided by...
Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
William "Roddie" Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of Greg McMichael and his...
Jan. 7 sentencing set for men convicted in Arbery killing
FILE - Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) is shown in action during...
NFL requiring COVID-19 booster shots by Dec. 27
Tornadoes cause devastation in Midwest.
Abnormal temperatures fueled tornado outbreak, meteorologist says
A desperate hunt is underway for dozens missing in the lethal tornado outbreak.
Desperate hunt for dozens missing in lethal tornado outbreak