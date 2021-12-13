Vidant Health announces its cancer care fundraising campaign brought in more than $50 million

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health announced Monday that its fundraising center has completed its largest fundraising campaign in the organization’s history.

Vidant Health says its philanthropic arm, Vidant Health Foundation, exceeded its $50 million campaign goal for supporting the Vidant Cancer Care capital project.

The health system says more than 4,000 donors contributed to the campaign over the course of 7 years.

“To achieve this milestone is truly monumental for our foundation team and for Vidant Health,” Scott Senatore, Vidant Health Foundation president said.

Vidant Health says mortality rates for cancer patients in Eastern North Carolina were 15 percent higher than the rest of the state 3 years ago. But since Vidant Cancer Care, now named Vidant Cancer Care at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, opened in 2018, those mortality rates decreased 14.2 percent.

“I have personally seen the impact of our donors’ generosity and commitment to investing in Vidant Cancer Care,” Dr. Emmanuel Zervos, Vidant Cancer Care executive director says.

“Because of our incredible donors, we have doubled the number of patients who are able to receive chemo at one time, as well as provide additional screenings for early detection, and offer more therapeutic resources for our patients.”

Vidant Health says since opening in 2018, Vidant Cancer Care has had more than 90,000 new outpatient registrations, more than 100,000 outpatient clinic visits, more than 77,000 patients treated with radiation treatment, and more than 1,200 support and survivorship programs hosted.

