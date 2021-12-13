Advertisement

School social workers help keep students and families fed

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina social workers and nonprofit organizations are teaming up to make sure students and their families have enough food for the holidays.

More than a dozen school social workers in Greenville picked up holiday food boxes to distribute to students and families in need on Monday.

The Churches Outreach Network partnered with other area nonprofits to put together hundreds of food boxes that include several pounds of chicken, canned goods, and pasta.

The “Community Feed Our Children” effort is held twice a year, on Christmas and Easter, and aims to help kids stay healthy and prepared for the classroom.

“Hopefully this is making our kids able to function better in school,” Anita Mills, Pitt County Schools social worker says.

Dozens of winter coats were also provided for kids by Two Men and a Truck moving company.

