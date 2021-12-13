School social workers help keep students and families fed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina social workers and nonprofit organizations are teaming up to make sure students and their families have enough food for the holidays.

More than a dozen school social workers in Greenville picked up holiday food boxes to distribute to students and families in need on Monday.

The Churches Outreach Network partnered with other area nonprofits to put together hundreds of food boxes that include several pounds of chicken, canned goods, and pasta.

The “Community Feed Our Children” effort is held twice a year, on Christmas and Easter, and aims to help kids stay healthy and prepared for the classroom.

“Hopefully this is making our kids able to function better in school,” Anita Mills, Pitt County Schools social worker says.

“They are not going to school hungry. We want to make sure that they have all of the things they need so they can be successful in school.”

Dozens of winter coats were also provided for kids by Two Men and a Truck moving company.

