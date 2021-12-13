SBI investigating fatal Pasquotank County fire

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is dead following a fire in one Eastern Carolina county.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said that it happened at a home on Lance Drive outside of Elizabeth City early Monday.

Officials said that deputies responding to a separate alarm call just after midnight noticed an orange glow in the sky on the south side of the county. Communications had not received any calls about a fire prompting the deputies to investigate, the sheriff’s office said.

We’re told the deputies arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies went into the home and pulled Stephanie Josvai, 33, from the home.

Unfortunately, we’re told that Josvai, who lived at the home, did not survive.

The State Bureau of Investigation and state fire marshal are assisting in the investigation of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.