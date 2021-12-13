Advertisement

Police: 2 killed, 4 hurt in Durham shooting

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Durham police say two young men are dead and four other young people are injured after a shooting.

Police say officers responding to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday found a Hyundai SUV crashed into a utility pole and six people who had been shot.

Police say two young men died on the scene.

Three girls and one boy were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries and police say at least one of them was in critical condition.

Police say the shooting did not appear to be a random incident.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal Jacksonville shooting Saturday night
Mitchell Adams
Beaufort County drug arrest raises eyebrows
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
Ex-phone company worker in NC convicted in cellphone scheme
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for killing three people, including toddler, in Elizabeth City

Latest News

Food box giveaway coming up in Onslow County
The Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center, better known as the ENCFCC, has...
New food commercialization center takes one step closer to opening
Holiday Blood Drive
American Red Cross to hold blood drive ahead of Christmas
It's time to look at those lights!
“Look at those Lights” Day 1