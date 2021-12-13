Advertisement

Onslow County commissioners approve firm to develop new affordable housing

(pexels.com)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - County leaders have given approval to use American Rescue Plan money to help build more affordable housing.

We’re told the Onslow Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to give a contract to Carolina Statewide Development LLC.

The firm proposed an 82-unit development in Jacksonville Commons with the potential to increase the number of units to 180.

County officials said as commissioners considered spending from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, they agreed to invite proposals for firms to use up to $5 million from the fund to create the affordable housing.

The county says that there is an estimated 2,100-unit deficit in affordable housing in Onslow County.

