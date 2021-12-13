Advertisement

North Carolina panel to hear redistricting case next month

This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.
This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.(NC General Assembly)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A three-judge panel will soon hear a case challenging North Carolina’s legislative and congressional maps, according to court filings released Monday afternoon.

Arguments are scheduled to be heard in Wake County Superior Court between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5. Closing arguments are planned for Jan. 6.

The state Supreme Court had moved last week to push back the primary election by 10 weeks to May 17.

It is directing panel of judges to reach a decision by Jan. 11.

The losing side would then almost assuredly file an appeal to the high court.

Republicans insist the congressional and legislative maps pass legal muster, while critics say the boundaries are partisan and racial gerrymanders.

