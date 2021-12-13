Advertisement

New food commercialization center takes one step closer to opening

The Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center, better known as the ENCFCC, has secured $4 million from the state for its construction in Ayden’s Worthington Industrial Park.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center, better known as the ENCFCC, has secured $4 million from the state for its construction in Ayden’s Worthington Industrial Park.

The center aims to be a catch-all food processing facility, where farmers, manufactures and other business owners can use its resources to prepare food for markets.

The entire project is expected to cost nearly $9 million.

The organization plans to seek grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration as well.

ENCFCC has also received help from local governments, organizations and universities.

Greenville-ENC Alliance Vice President, Brad Hufford, released a statement about the latest development, saying “building on our area’s agricultural roots, the center will provide added processing opportunities that are unique and innovative. We look forward to seeing the launch of food product companies as a result of the center and its resources.”

The ENCFCC will host a kick-off celebration on Monday at 11 at Quilt Lizzy’s in Ayden. Local and state leaders are expected to attend.

